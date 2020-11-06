'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 5, 2020: Archana's Team Wins The Challenge

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 November 5 episode starts with the morning wake up call at 8 am. Most of the contestants are seen waking up and others are seen already in the washroom area brushing their teeth and getting ready. The show then shifts to 9 am and everyone is seen in the living room. Archana and Aari are acting in a fun way and everybody is getting entertained. Read ahead to know what happens next in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest episode:

Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil

In the next bit, fans see Samyuktha talking to Suchi about how Aari was quite rude to her yesterday. She mentions that it seems like everyone is turning a blind eye to Aari's behaviour. Samyuktha also adds that she thinks Aari is not a good person. Around 10:20 am in the house, fans see Nisha cooking. Suresh asks Nisha what she is cooking and she responds by saying she is preparing lemon rice.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update November 4, 2020: The Courtroom Task Continues

Rio Vs Nisha

In the next scene, fans see a major argument happen between Rio and Nisha. Rio complains that Nisha is acting quite like a child and that she should grow up and not get too emotional. Nisha adds that she is only looking for love and there is nothing wrong in that. Everyone then supports Nisha and she also adds when the time comes, she knows how to stand for herself.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update November 3, 2020: The new 'court' task

New Task

Around 3:00 pm, the house members receive a new task called 'Arusuvai potti'. In this task, the houseguests will be divided into two groups - one chef team and one helper team. Both the teams are supposed to pair up and make a special dish.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 2, 2020: The nominations continue

Winner is Pongal Dish

One team has Archana as the head chef with Somu, Gabbi, Suchi, Sam and Bala who'll help her. The other team has Sanam as the head chef with Aari, Rio, Shivani, Suresh, Ramya, Jithan and Anitha as the helpers. Archana's team is going to prepare Pongal and Sanam's team is going to prepare Kesari. In the end, fans see Archana's team being declared the winner.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update November 1, 2020: Velmurugan evicted from the house

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.