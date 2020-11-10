'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 9: Diwali Celebrations In The Bigg Boss House

This episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil begins with the housemates having a discussion on what to cook for the 16 housemates present in the house. The team tasked with the kitchen duty joins in and shares ideas as to what can be made. The teammates try to come up with a dish that is quick to make and is filling as well. A few trivial arguments happen among them, but these get sorted out by the rest of the team members and the group resumes cooking the meals.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update November 9

The Eviction Nomination

Further on, in Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil, Bigg Boss makes an announcement stating that they will require the housemates to nominate one person from the house. Once they nominate the person, the chances of that person being evicted will get heightened. Thus, the contestants gather and begin to nominate their respective candidates. They also give a reason as to why they would like to nominate them instead of others. After a number of reasons put forth by the housemates, the nomination process finally ends and it is revealed by Bigg Boss that Gabbi, Shivani, Somu, Archana, Balaji, Nisha, Ramya, Samyuktha, Rio, Ramesh, Sanam, Suchi, Anitha, Aari and Aajeedh have been nominated.

The Diwali Celebration

As the episode proceeds, Bigg Boss reveals to them that it has been decided to not have any evictions and thus all the named candidates are safe. The housemates are relieved and Bigg Boss tells them that since it is Diwali week, they have decided to not have any nominations. Bigg Boss further gives them another task and asks them to assemble outside the house. It is then revealed that Bigg Boss has tasked them with writing a letter to their families. Bigg Boss reveals that despite being away from home, they need to show their love for their dearest ones and therefore the task. Thus the housemates gladly pick up the pen and paper and begin to write down the letter. The housemates get quite emotional thinking about their children and spouses at home as they pen down the letter.

