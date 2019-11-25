Bigg Boss Contestant Priyank Sharma Grooves On 'Ghungroo' Despite Being Unwell

Former Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma has not been feeling well as of late. However, that does not seem to deter him from dancing. Priyank was a contestant in the 11th season of the hit reality TV show Bigg Boss and since then, he has garnered a sizable fan following on his social media pages. His Instagram page is full of videos that showcase his great dancing skills, including his most recent post, which shows him freestyle dancing despite being ill at the time.

Priyank dances even when he is sick

Priyank's most recent post on his official Instagram page shows him dancing in freestyle despite being ill. The caption of the video states that he was feeling unwell but his training never stops and so he still danced. The video is an excellent sample of Priyank's dancing skills, proving that he is not only a great actor but also a fantastic dancer. In the video, Priyank dances to the song Ghunghroo, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor and was from the hit action movie War. Below is the video that Priyank shared on his channel.

In the caption for the video, Priyank also states that he would be making a return after three years. He is referring to the fact that he will be making an upcoming guest appearance in the Bigg Boss 13. Priyank will be coming back to Bigg Boss to promote his own upcoming reality TV show, Bigg Buzz. He will also be the anchor for Bigg Buzz, which is a spin-off Bigg Boss 13 where contestants evicted for the house will be giving their final interview.

Speaking of Bigg Boss 13 itself, the show had recently garnered a lot of attention from fans after the heated fight between contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. The previous week of the show was full of drama that has reignited the popularity of Bigg Boss 13. The show also recently completed its midseason finale, after which several new wildcard entries entered into the house, including the popular YouTuber Hindustani Bhau.

