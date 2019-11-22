Gehana Vasisth Reveals Secrets About Her Co-contestants In The Bigg Boss House

Vandana Tiwari popularly known as Gehana Vasisth, is a South Indian actor, model and television presenter. She also was a wild card contestant of the popular reality television show Bigg Boss season 11. The show is hosted by the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. Bigg Boss season 11 was also one of the most controversial seasons of the show. Gehana Vasisth after getting evicted from the house revealed few secrets about the contestants of the house. Here are a few of them.

Priyank Sharma

Gehana Vasisth reportedly called Priyank Sharma a man with questionable character. She allegedly called him bisexual and also called him a flirt. Gehana Vasisth further added by saying Priyanka Sharma can get to any extent to reach the top.

Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta

Gehana Vasisth also revealed insights about Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta saying that they were in a relationship. As she said that their rivalry in the Bigg Boss house was fake and it was only to gain the attention of the viewers and to increase the TRP of the show. It was later seen that the fight between the duo was resolved in the show.

Arshi Khan

In the interview, Gehana Vasisth also revealed that Arshi Khan lied in the Bigg Boss house by saying that she was 27-years old and was unmarried. But according to Gehana, the actor lied about her age as she was 32-years old and was married to a 50-year-old man. Gehana Vasisth further added that Arshi Khan also has multiple cases filed against her.

