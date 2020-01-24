Bigg Boss Contestants Who Earned The 'Angry Young Man' Tag; Sidharth Shukla, Kushal Tandon

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. The show started as a family entertainer and eventually became immensely popular for its controversial fights and interesting tasks. But the love for the show usually came from the contestants who spiced it up a bit with their sweet-bitter controversies and changing equations. Being locked up in the controversial Bigg Boss house for three months has proved to be a nerve-wracking situation for almost all contestants.

There are times in the Bigg Boss house when contestants get violent during the task or due to constant arguments with other housemates. This often leads them to lose their temper. All the previous seasons of Bigg Boss, including the current 13th season of Bigg Boss have seen someone else or the other getting the tag of 'Angry Young Man' of the house. For instance, Sidharth Shukla is known to have lost his calm several times on Bigg Boss 13. Let's check out the popular angry young men of Bigg Boss from all seasons.

Sidharth Shukla:

Sidharth Shukla is popularly known among the viewers for his angry young man image. His physical and verbal spat with Asim is something that is the highlight of the Bigg Boss 13 show. He has been tagged as the angry young man by his fans because of his ugly arguments with almost all the housemates inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Asim Riaz:

Asim's ugly fights with Sidharth Shukla has always known to make the headlines. Sidharth even asked Bigg Boss that if he can quit after getting into a heated argument with Asim. Asim started the season with a cool and calm image but later fans discovered he is totally opposite of it. Asim is also known for his ugly verbal spat with Paras Chabbra, Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala.

Gautam Gulati:

When he entered the eighth season of the show, he showed a completely different aspect. From Diya Aur Bati Hum's Vikram to being himself, he gained tremendous fame. His high voltage ugly spat with Karishma Tanna, in one of the Bigg Boss task in season 8 was the major first fight inside the house. This fight also bought fame and popularity to him and viewers also tagged him as the angry young man of season 8. His fans support and love also made him win the Bigg Boss 8 trophy.

Kushal Tandon:

Kushal Tandon was dismissed from Bigg Boss 7 after he became aggressive with co-contestant Andy during a luxury budget task. The 29-year-old actor was joined by his good friend and housemate Gauhar Khan. Even she decided to pack her bags to leave the house with him.

Raja Chaudhary:

Raja, who is more popular as Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband, entered the second season of the show after their divorce. This angry young man had his perceptions about situations, ways that were not at all compatible with his housemates and finally turned into fights. One fight that turned ugly of him was with Sambhawana Seth that made headlines.

