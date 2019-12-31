Bollywood Controversies In 2019 That Have More Masala Than 'Bigg Boss'

Like every year, this year too was riddled with fall-outs, love affairs and controversies involving stars, film members and movies. However, there were some Bollywood controversies in 2019 that were unrivaled and hence, this year definitely stands out. There were certain controversies that shocked fans of Bollywood. Here is a list of the major Bollywood controversies in 2019 that made the loudest noises.

Rangoli takes on Deepika Padukone

The war between Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli and Deepika Padukone left fans anticipating if the war of words would ever end. The Padmaavat actor received some bold comments from Rangoli, who slammed her statement regarding mental health. Rangoli defended her sister's role for the movie titled ‘Judgementall Hai Kya?'

(contd)...aur Kangana makes highly acclaimed film on Mental illness magar usse bhi problem hai... wah!! Achcha hai tum logon jaise classy nahin hai, Kangana still feels we must normalise word Mental... 🙏” — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 10, 2019

Sorry Kangana ko depression ka natak nahin aaya, heroes ke kachche media ke samne nahin sukhaye, instead she played a mental illness patient to perfection made a film on illness and prejudice around it...(Contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 10, 2019

(Contd).... kitni naadaan hai, image nahin bana payi public aur media ko ungaliyon pe nahin ghuma payi, bas honestly apne kaam mein lagi hai, us se jayada stupid koi hai? Khelne wale toh khel rahe hain 😁😁😁👏👏👏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 10, 2019

Rangoli trolls Varun Dhawan for missing her dear sister in tweet

As soon as Varun Dhawan took it to twitter to share his views on the released trailer "Judgemental Hai Kya'', Rangoli showed full support towards her sister. As soon as the trailer for the movie was released, Varun Dhawan hailed the trailer. But it seems that the tweet didn't go well with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli as she was upset for not mentioning her sweet sister's name.

. Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam 😎. Best wishes https://t.co/BTlafMqolu — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 3, 2019

Rangoli Chandel attacks Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's "Main chup rahoongi" statement was yet another Bollywood controversy in 2019. Rangoli attacked the Raazi actor on twitter. Rangoli mocked Alia's comment by replying with unflattering words. The spat started when Kangana's sister shared an article on her twitter handle regarding her statement. Rangoli was calling out Bhatts for multiple reasons to which Alia made a stand to stay quiet about the situation and that triggered Rangoli to lash out at her on social media.

