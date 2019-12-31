The Debate
Bollywood Controversies In 2019 That Have More Masala Than 'Bigg Boss'

Television News

Like every year, this year was also riddled with some of the biggest spats involving films and actors. Here are some of the top Bollywood controversies in 2019

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
bollywood controversies in 2019

Like every year, this year too was riddled with fall-outs, love affairs and controversies involving stars, film members and movies. However, there were some Bollywood controversies in 2019 that were unrivaled and hence, this year definitely stands out. There were certain controversies that shocked fans of Bollywood. Here is a list of the major Bollywood controversies in 2019 that made the loudest noises.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Sends Legal Notice To 'Celebrity 100 List' Publisher

Rangoli takes on Deepika Padukone

The war between Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli and Deepika Padukone left fans anticipating if  the war of words would ever end. The Padmaavat actor received some bold comments from Rangoli, who slammed her statement regarding mental health. Rangoli defended her sister's role for the movie titled ‘Judgementall Hai Kya?'

 

 

ALSO READ | After Mocking Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy, Rangoli Says Kangana Ranaut Liked Ranveer Singh's Act

Rangoli trolls Varun Dhawan for missing her dear sister in tweet

As soon as Varun Dhawan took it to twitter to share his views on the released trailer "Judgemental Hai Kya'', Rangoli showed full support towards her sister. As soon as the trailer for the movie was released, Varun Dhawan hailed the trailer. But it seems that the tweet didn't go well with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli as she was upset for not mentioning her sweet sister's name. 

ALSO READ | Rangoli Reveals Kangana's Fave 2019 Performances, Says Star Gushes Over Ranveer & Vicky

Rangoli Chandel attacks Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's "Main chup rahoongi" statement was yet another Bollywood controversy in 2019. Rangoli attacked the Raazi actor on twitter. Rangoli mocked  Alia's comment by replying with unflattering words. The spat started when Kangana's sister shared an article on her twitter handle regarding her statement. Rangoli was calling out Bhatts for multiple reasons to which Alia made a stand to stay quiet about the situation and that triggered Rangoli to lash out at her on social media.

ALSO READ | Rangoli Chandel Outraged Over Pakistan's Treatment To Danish Kaneria; Asks Big Question

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
