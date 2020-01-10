'Bigg Boss' Winners From Previous Seasons And Where Are They Now

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television airing on Colors TV currently. The show is currently running its 13th season. Bigg Boss seasons are known to generate a lot of interest among fans.

The Bigg Boss winner ends up with the trophy and cash. Take a look at the life of Bigg Boss previous winners.

Where are the Bigg Boss winners now?

Bigg Boss 4 winner

Shweta Tiwari became immensely popular with her Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagi Kay as Prerna. She won the season 4 of Bigg Boss after many fights and drama in the house. Shweta Tiwari is currently seen in a web series by ALTBalaji and Zee5 called Hum Tum and Them.

Bigg Boss 7 winner

Gauahar Khan won the seventh season of the Bigg Boss defeating Tanisha Mukherji in the finale. She was last seen in the Bollywood movie Nine Hours in Mumbai. Often appearing in various television stints, Gauahar Khan last appeared in the Hotstar's comedy web series titled The Office.

Bigg Boss 8 winner

Gautam Gulati won the 8th season after which he was roped in for Star Plus's popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum. He was last seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer movie Behen Hogi Teri. He is currently shooting for Salman Khan starrer Radhe which is slated for a 2020 release.

Bigg Boss 9 winner

Prince Narula is known as the reality show king has many of the reality shows the winning trophy to his name. He was last seen in the dance competition show Nach Baliye 9 with his wife Yuvika Chaudhary winning the trophy yet again. Both Yuvika and Prince are active on social media with millions of followers with whom they share a glimpse of their celeb life.

Bigg Boss 11 winner

Shilpa Shinde won the 11th season of Bigg Boss post which she was seen making guest appearances in many TV shows. Shilpa and Hina Khan's tiff in the show made the Big Boss season 11 one of the successful seasons of all times. She will be seen in the movie Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala along with Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Bigg Boss 12 winner

Dipika Kakar made her name as a popular actor through the saas-bahu serial Sasural Simar Ka. She is currently seen as Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She married Shoaib Ibrahim, her co-star from Sasural Simar Ka in the same year (Feb 2018) she appeared and won in the reality show Bigg Boss 12 (September 2018).

Bigg Boss contestants who have been away from the limelight

The first Bigg Boss win started with Rahul Roy winning the first most Bigg Boss season. He was last seen in ZEE5's Cabaret last year in January 2019.

The other winners like Ashutosh Kaushik (season 2) is an owner of a restaurant. While some have laid low and are spending most of their time with their family including Juhi Parmar (season 5) and Urvashi Dholakia (season 6). Manveer Gurjar (season 10) is making their way on to the silver screen through modelling assignments currently. Vindu Dara Singh (season 3) winner has also stayed away from the spotlight for some time now as well.

