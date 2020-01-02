'No Regrets': Shivin Narang Opens Up About Choosing 'Beyhadh 2' Over 'Bigg Boss 13'

The second season of Jennifer Winget's much-awaited thriller Beyhadh completed one month as the first episode of the show premiered on December 2, 2019. Beyhadh 2, along with Jennifer Winget also stars Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles. Shivin Narang recently opened up about choosing Beyhadh 2 over one of the most popular reality shows Bigg Boss.

Shivin Narang on choosing Beyhadh 2 over Bigg Boss 13

In an interview with an online portal Shivin Narang opened up about Beyhadh 2, refusing Bigg Boss 13 and why he loves experimenting with his roles. In the interview, Narang was asked about the reason for refusing Bigg Boss 13 and choosing Beyhad 2 over it and now that the reality show is doing so well. Responding to the question, he stated that he is an actor first and would always pick fiction than realities. He said that is not someone who would take up projects thinking that they will become popular. He then added that what matters to him is how he is getting to showcase his craft and wants to be creatively happy than run after success and hence, he has "no regrets".

Shivani started his career with Channel V's Suvreen Guggal. He was also seen in the show Internet Wala Love and later went on to showcase his adventurous side on the yet-to-go on air Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He was also seen alongside Divya Khosla in the popular remix video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi.

He also opened up about his experience in Khatron Ke Khiladi stating that Khatron was more of a personal battle for him as he was fighting his fears and It was a wonderful experience as he is now waiting for the show to come on air.

