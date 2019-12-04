Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Are Deepika Das And Shine Shetty The New Lovebirds In The House?

The seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada has seen some high-octane drama with the housemates engaging in some fights, conflicts, and changing equations. The housemates are facing several ups and downs when it comes to friendships and loyalty. In between all the drama, it seems that cupid has struck two people inside the house. They are none other than Deepika Das and Shine Shetty, who are developing strong bonds with each other with every passing day. The viewers and the other housemates are also surprised by the growing closeness between Deepika and Shine in the past few episodes.

Shine Shetty has always had a soft corner for Deepika Das

Shine is considered to be one of the most good-looking male contestants inside the house and he has reportedly shown a keen interest towards Deepika since the beginning. Shine was also all praises for her when it came to her game plan and strategy as well as her sartorial choices. However, Deepika never reciprocated to Shine's praise, but the tide has been changing for the last few days. The last episode saw the pair spending some quality time with each other after Deepika was given a special task by Bigg Boss. In this task, she had to convince Shine to trim his beard.

Shine shaved his beard on Deepika's request

The task was indeed a challenging one but Shine stunned everyone when he shaved his beard and flaunted his clean-shaven look, as requested by Deepika. She was overjoyed on completing this mammoth task and also went on to thank Shine for listening to her request. This also paved the way for their bond to become even stronger. The two can be seen basking in each other's company and are also supporting each other during the tasks inside the house. Even though the couple has not confessed their feelings for each other, it is very evident amongst the viewers that something special is brewing between the two.

