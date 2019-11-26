Raksha Somashekhar To Be The New Wild Card Entry On Bigg Boss Kannada 7?

One of the most popular shows on Kannada television, Bigg Boss is back with its 7th season. Be it the exciting nomination process or fun-filled tasks, the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 have left no stone unturned for the show's success, as they have been coming up with interesting surprises in every episode. Just a day after the popular contestant, Sujata was eliminated from the show, fans of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 are now gearing up for yet another surprise. As per reports, the popular reality soap will soon witness its new wild card entry. Here are all the details.

Raksha Somshekhar to enter the Bigg Boss house?

As per reports, popular contestant Kishen Bilagali’s rumoured girlfriend Raksha Somashekhar will be the new wild card entry of the Bigg Boss Kannada house. Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 released a promo of the upcoming episode, wherein a lady dressed in a black ensemble enters the house. While the contestants of the show are surprised by the entry of the anonymous contestant, Kishen Bilagali seemed to be happy with the new wild card entry. Raksha Somashekhar’s presence in the Bigg Boss Kannada house will add an exciting element on the show, as the audience is looking forward to witnessing the chemistry of Kishen Bilagali and Raksha Somashekhar on the show. Take a look at the promo shared:

Fans react to the anonymous wild card entry

While the contestants have been taken by surprise with the new wild card entry on the show, fans of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 are excited too. Take a look at how the fans reacted:

All About Raksha Somashekhar

Raksha Somashekhar, who marked her debut in the Kannada film industry with May 1st, is a popular name down south. Famous for her numerous brand campaigns, Raksha Somashekhar has also worked with Karthik Jayram, who also is an ex-Bigg Boss contestant and a movie actor.

