Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Harish Raj Becomes The Makeup Expert For Luxury Budget Task

While Bigg Boss 13 Hindi has been gaining immense success with the audience, it will not be long before Bigg Boss Kannada will also grab the headlines. The contestants in the house did a fun activity in the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada which was aired on November 28. It was a luxury budget task.

Harish Raj rocks the tasks

The luxury budget task brought a twist in the house. The male contestants of the house were asked to do make up for the female contestants, all individually. All the female contestants were supposed to pick up chits. These chits had the names of all the boys in the house. The male contestants had to do the makeup of the respective female who picked up his name.

All the male contestants did their absolute best to make sure that their partner looked beautiful. They tried all the makeup hacks known to them. Harish Raj came up as victorious in the task. This shot up the luxury budget by 380 points. The next task required all the contestants to balance a ball on a small plank. They can only hold the plank by their fingers. Captain Kuri Prathap chooses Vasuki Vaibhav. Bhoomi Shetty, Deepika Das, Raksha Somashekhar, Chandan Achar and Chandana to perform the task. Priyanka and Raju Talikote were not given the chance to perform, much to the disappointment of the two.

Bhoomi struggled through the end of the task as she was the only one left by the end of it. All the other contestants failed to complete the task. Bigg Boss then announces that the hot water facility will be stopped until further notice. Another luxury budget task in given to the contestants named Kaalachakra. Priyanka, Deepika and Prithvi then compete with each other. The winner of the task added 350 points to the luxury budget.

