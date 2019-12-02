Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Raksha & Deepika Das Burst Into Tears After RJ Prithvi's Elimination

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has completed seven weeks and is now starting its eighth week. The show so far has been an emotional roller coaster. The show hosted by Kiccha Sudeep has seen several ups and downs since the very beginning. The popular show has seen many bonds developing inside the house. Many times, these bonds have been put to the test. While there are some who have stood the test of time, many have failed. The weekly eliminations have known to bring major changes in the dynamics of the house. Similarly, during this week's elimination, the wild card contestant RJ Prithvi was eliminated from the show on the basis of audience votes.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Minty Cool Vibes Are Giving Her Fans The Perfect #FridayFeels

Also Read: Ellen DeGeneres Taunts Dakota Johnson Over Her 30th Birthday Invitation

RJ Prithvi's elimination

This unexpected elimination came as a surprise not only for his fans but also the housemates with whom he had bonded. Prithvi's closest friends in the house, Deepika Das and Raksha Somashekhar, teared up over RJ Prithvi's elimination and were left heart-broken as Prithvi bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house and the housemates. It was seen that the elimination was very emotional for Prithvi as well, who received so much love in the house and that too in a very short span of time. Later, RJ Prithvi was shown and audio-video clip of the time that he spent inside the house, which left him teary-eyed.

The main twist of the show was when Prithvi was asked to nominate one of the contestants in the danger zone. He took Chaitra Kotoor's name after which she was put in the danger zone. Chaitra Kotoor was eliminated during the fourth week of the show and re-entered the Bigg Boss Kannada house in the last week.

The contestants are seen gearing up for another interesting week of the popular reality show. Apart from the elimination, tonight the show will have another round of nomination for elimination. The fans of the show are excited to know who all will be seen fighting for securing a place in the Bigg Boss house this week.

Also Read: On Bigg Boss Winner Gautam Gulati's Birthday, Here's Celebrating Some Of His Best Moments

Also Read: Hum Tum And Them Trailer Featuring Shweta Tiwari And Akshay Oberoi Out. Watch Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.