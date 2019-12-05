Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Raju Talikote Beats Priyanka And Deepika Das To Become The Captain

Season 7 of Bigg Boss Kannada is getting interesting with every passing episode. The show has entered its eighth week and it never fails to grab the eyeballs with its unexpected twits. The episodes also witness an interesting camaraderie between all the contestants. Just like every episode, the week started with a lot of drama in the house.

Raju Talikote become the new captain of the house

The episode of Monday began with RJ Prithvi’s departure. However, the race to captaincy continued this week. This time there was a competition between Priyanka, Raju and Deepika Das to win the captaincy. For the captaincy task, Bigg Boss asked them to break the tiles by throwing a strong ball given to them. As a result, who so ever will break it first would win the captaincy.

Moreover, all three contestants gave the task their best shot. But, RajuTalikote managed to break the tile and won the task and became the Bigg Boss house for this week. Later, the new captain, Raju receives a bouquet and a gift from Bigg Boss. He also receives a voice message from his family. Meanwhile, Chaitra and Vasuki are seen getting into an argument all over again.

Later, Bigg Boss asked Captain Raju to select two contestants for the upcoming task and he chose Chandana and Priyanka for this. The housemates were soon divided into two teams. Apart from this, the new captaincy came with an additional benefit for Raju Talikote wherein he has escaped the nomination for elimination for a week. The 50th day on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 was undoubted, high on emotions.

