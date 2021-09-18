'Bigg Boss OTT' Grand Finale: Here's When And How You Can Watch The Decider Episode Online

Bigg Boss, one of the popular reality shows on Indian TV for a while, entered the exclusive Over-the-Top space with its latest version. Not only has the screening medium changed, but even the duration of Bigg Boss OTT is also different. The reality show is known for contestants spending over three months or 100 days, but for the OTT version, the journey is about to end in just over 40 days.

After a grand launch on September 8, the show is set to conclude on Saturday with a grand finale. Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal are vying for the top prize. Here's when and how you can watch the finale:

Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: When and where to watch the show

The finale of Bigg Boss OTT will be held at 7 PM on Saturday. The makers shared this on their Instagram stories. With the words 'Grand Finale 18th September 7PM', they also used the words 'stay tuned' along with the trophy sticker. They also tagged the five finalists on the show.

The finale will be available to stream on Voot Select platform. Audiences can watch it either on their laptops or computers, as well as on their mobile phones and tablets, by downloading the Voot Select app.

Can Bigg Boss OTT finale be watched live for free?

Bigg Boss OTT finale will be available to stream live only for those who subscribe to the Voot Select platform. The charges for the subscription are Rs 299/year.

There are numerous platforms that offer Voot Select premium as one of the apps as a part of OTT packages and one of those that one could consider is the Paytm app. Through the Paytm First subscription, for Rs 899/year, one can avail a host of other OTT apps, along with Voot Select.

For those wishing to watch the finale at a later date, it is likely that the episode will be uploaded for free later on. All the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT are available to watch for free, including the latest one, episode 41.

However, the videos have multiple advertisements on them. Moreover, it is the edited version, and to watch the 'uncut' version one has to subscribe to the premium version.

It is likely that the makers could upload the grand finale by the next day.