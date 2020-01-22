Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Was Using Sidharth Shukla For Her Game, Claims Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 has garnered immense popularity for several reasons but one of them was definitely the infectious bond between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The two are fondly known as 'SidNaaz' by their fans but it seems like their equation is not what it used to be. With the last few episodes, it has been seen that Sidharth has been giving the silent treatment to Shehnaaz and had refused to talk to her at any cost. Despite her trying to cajole him several times, he refused to budge. Sidharth also told her that he does not need people like her in his life.

Sidharth saves Arti instead of Shehnaaz which disappoints her

The fans also saw Shehnaaz taking a backseat after Sidharth shunned her. The contestant was not much in the main front in the recent episodes which also made fans wonder if she was using Sidharth all the while just for her game. In the latest episode, Sidharth also told her that he does not prefer associating himself with people who cannot respect their parents which disappointed Shehnaaz. Things further worsened when during the nominations, Sidharth saved Arti Singh instead of her. Shehnaaz broke down in front of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. The upcoming episode will also see an altercation between Shehnaaz and Arti as they will fight over Sidharth.

Shehnaaz can be seen telling that 'SidNaaz' has been destroyed

The upcoming episode will also see Rashami Desai telling Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz that Shehnaaz needs Sidharth desperately. She further adds that Shehnaaz is nothing without Sidharth on the show. However, Shehnaaz can be seen telling Paras that the 'SidNaaz' bond which was one of the main highlights of the show has been destroyed now. Given the circumstances now, it will be interesting to see if Shehnaaz will be able to play individually in further episodes. Fans are also curious to know if 'SidNaaz' will resolve their differences and become close again. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Courtesy: Stills from Bigg Boss 13

