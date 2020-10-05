Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestants: Meet Aranthangi Nisha, Aari Arjuna & Other 14 Participants

After three successful seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil, the show is back with the fourth installment. In the premiere episode, Haasan introduced all 16 contestants to the audience, before sending them inside the house. From Shivani Narayanan to Ramya Pandian, take a look at the contestants, who entered the house.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 contestants list

Shivani Narayanan

The model-turned-actor, Shivani marked her TV debut with Saravanan Meenatchi season 3. She received a positive response for her performance in Pagal Nilavu. She is also widely known for her roles in the shows Kadaikutty Singam and Rettai Roja.

Ramya Pandian

The actor-producer Ramya set her foot into the acting with the film Dummy Tappasu. Her appearances in the movies Joker and Aan Devathai won the hearts of the audience. She was also the co-judge of the comedy show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru season 9.

Rio Raj

The actor-model Rio shot to fame overnight after the success of his movie Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja. He has hosted numerous shows, including Kaloori Kalam, Suda Suda Chennai, and Free ah vidu. Sathriyan marked his debut in the film industry.

Aari Arjuna

Aari is known for his performances in the movies Rettaisuzhi, Nedunchaalai and Maalai Pozhudhin Mayakathilaey. Before starting his acting career, Aari was a celebrity fitness trainer. Interestingly, he holds a Guinness World Record and is also known for his philanthropic activities.

Samyuktha Shanmughanathan,

Popularly known as Samyuktha Karthik, Samyuktha started her acting journey from the small screen. She acted in a popular show, Chandrakumari. Later, she made her silver screen debut with the Malayalam movie Olu. Before foraying into the showbiz world, she did a corporate job.

Aranthangi Nisha

Nisha is considered as one of the notable stand-up comedians in the industry. She was first seen in the comedy show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru season 5. Later, she participated in the comedy show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Champions and hosted Cooku with Comalis, a cookery show. Nisha and her husband also took part in the show, Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai.

Gabriella Charlton

Gabriella Charlton acted in the serial 7aam Vaguppu C Pirivu and several movies like 3, Chennaiyil Oru Naal and Appa. She took part in the dance show Jodi Number One season. Interestingly she emerged as the title winner of the season.

Velmurugan

The playback singer and lyricist is known for his folk songs. His repertoire includes numerous hits. Madura Kulunga Kulunga, Aadungada Machaan, and Otha Sollaala are a few to name. The 40-year-old singer has received many awards for his contribution to folk music.

Ramesh Choudary

Ramesh is popularly known as Jithan Ramesh. He made his debut with the Telugu film Vidyardhi. He is known for his performances in the films Jithan and Osthe. He is the son of famous producer R.B. Choudary and brother of actor Jiiva.

Aajeedh Khalique

Aajeedh is a playback singer and YouTuber. Aajeedh grabbed the limelight after winning the reality show Super Singer Junior season 3. He has sung a couple of songs, such as Enakkondrum Vaanveli, Angry birds of movie Poovarasam Peepee.

Rekha Harris

Actor Rekha Harris has acted in over 100 movies in different South Indian languages. Her popular performances include the films Kadalora Kavithaigal, Punnagai Mannan. She shared screen space with host Kamal Haasan in these films.

Anitha Sampath

Anitha, a popular newsreader and actor, is a daughter of renowned writer R.C.Sampath. She has hosted the morning show Vanakkam Tamizha. Anitha has acted opposite superstar Rajinikanth in Kaala.

Som Shekar

The model-actor was earlier seen in the reality show Azhagiya Tamil Magan. Reportedly, he has won the gold medal in the men's 66kg boxing match and won a silver medal in Tamil Nadu state level #muaythai #championship. Shekar is also associated with several brands.

Suresh Chakravarthy

The actor-Youtuber has set up a restaurant in Australia and moved there. He has bagged praises for his performance in the movie Azhagan made by legendary director K Balachandar. During the launch of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4, he said that the last 10 years have been insignificant, and he believes that Bigg Boss Tamil will mark a new beginning in his life.

Balaji Murugadoss

Balaji is a bodybuilder, model turned actor and entrepreneur. Balaji, who hails from Chennai, has participated in the bodybuilding competition and has bagged an international title as well. He won the Rubaru Mister International India 2018. He has played the role of a villain in the movie Tyson featuring R.K.Suresh.

Sanam Shetty

The model turned actor has won the beauty pageant title ‘Miss South India 2016’. Sanam gained fame with her performances in the films Sadhuram 2, Singam 123 and Srimanthudu. Interestingly, Sanam and former BB Tamil 3 contestant Tharshan Thiyagarajah, were in a relationship.

