'Bigg Boss Telugu 4': Avinash Uses Eviction Free Pass To Avoid Elimination

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, contestant Avinash used his eviction free pass to avoid elimination from the show. However, after making the decision, he felt bad that the viewers of the show voted him out and he was unsure if he should continue on the show. Due to the eviction free pass, in the latest elimination, Ariyana had to step out of the show as Avinash got saved from the elimination.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4's Avinash uses eviction free pass

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, show host Nagarjuna announced that Avinash has received fewer votes than the other contestants. This implied that he was in the danger zone and would have gotten eliminated if he would not have used the eviction free pass. The contestant was the second wild-card contestant of the season.

As the show progressed, all the other wild card contestants, Kumar Sai and Swathi Deekshit got evicted earlier. Avinash is the only contestant who has survived the show so far among the wild card entrants. He is one of the most entertaining contestants and is often appreciated for his comic timing and entertaining gameplay.

In the latest episode, Avinash was seen using the eviction free pass. However, soon he indulged in self-pity and stated on the show that if the viewers do not want him on the show, he should have left the show. Seeing Avinash’s response, host Nagarjuna got upset and told the contestant that he should count his blessing rather than complaining.

Nagarjuna also reminded Avinash that he must focus on the game and not self-sympathise himself. The reasoning of Nagarjuna was appreciated by several netizens on social media who agreed with him and wanted to convey to Avinash that he must be more grateful. Check out some of the reactions by netizens on Avinash using the eviction free pass.

Though point he raised was correct he should have kept quiet after Nag cheered him up & give himself time to retrospect. I think he is confused/disappointed with Monal saved over him — Samhi (@Samhi1111) November 29, 2020

Subham palakaraa pellikodakaa ante edo annadata



Even though Nag tried his best to cheer #Avinash up, he went into despair mode and kept digging his own pit instead of thanking his lucky stars and some self retrospection.



Hope he bounces back.#BiggBossTelugu4 — Sobhamt (@sobhamt) November 29, 2020

"Nee deggara card undi kabatti janalu votes vesi undaru emo" was a perfectly valid point from Nag. #Avinash expected Nag to elevate him something on the lines of "you are the most deserving as you are an entertainer". That's why he kept arguing on.#BiggBossTelugu4 https://t.co/9qZ7yxDS70 — Warangal CD-Shop owner (@cryptocunt420) November 30, 2020

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants welcome Kiccha Sudeepa

On another note, the show also welcomed Kiccha Sudeepa in the latest episode as the special guest. The actor revealed on the show that show taught him to never judge a person and to listen more to what someone has to say. He further asked the contestants on the show several questions in a quiz format to get to know them better through the questions.

