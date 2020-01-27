Billie Eilish Becomes The Youngest Artist And The First Woman To Win 4 Major Grammy Awards

The Grammy awards have always been a celebration of pop music handing out trophies for over 80 categories. But, the four major categories which include - Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist attract a lot of attention by fans. This year around in Grammys 2020, Billie Eilish ended up winning all the four major categories and creating history.

Billie Eilish becomes the first woman to win four major categories at Grammys 2020

Billie Eilish also became only the second artist to sweep away all the four major categories in Grammy history. Christopher Cross, back in 1980 had managed to achieve this feat.

Though she is not the first artist to win all the major awards, she managed to create history in a different way. Billie is the first female artist to achieve this feat, going ahead of industry peers like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande.

Billie Eilish is also the youngest artist to achieve four major awards at the ceremony. Billie is 18 years old whereas Christopher Cross was over a decade older when he shined at Grammys in 1980.

Billie Eilish only lost in one category she was nominated in. The Best Pop Solo Performance award was swept away by Lizzo for Truth Hurts. Besides the major wins, Billie also took home two other awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Billie Eilish while accepting the award for Album Of The Year at the #GRAMMYs:



“Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?” 💕



pic.twitter.com/Prz1san3K8 — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) January 27, 2020

“Please don’t be me. Please.”



Billie Eilish being genuinely disgusted by her own success is one of the most hilarious things I’ve ever seen at a major awards show. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/A7iSCVta2N — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 27, 2020

Image courtesy - Billie Eilish Instagram

