Biswa Kalyan Rath's Net Worth Details As He Begins A New Chapter With Sulagna Panigrahi

Indian Youtuber and comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath got married to TV actor Sulagna Panigrahi in an intimate wedding on December 9, 2020. The couple shared their wedding pictures only recently and created a buzz on social media. As Biswa starts a new chapter in his life, here is a look at his net worth, read on.

Biswa Kalyan Rath's net worth

According to a report in us.Youtuber.me, Biswa Kalyan’s net worth is under observation. However, the portal has revealed that Biswa Kalyan Rath’s income is estimated to be between $15.4 thousand and $ 92.6 thousand. This amount when converted to INR, is equal to Rs 11 lakh and Rs 67 lakh.

The media portal claims that the estimated earnings of Biswa Kalyan Rath has been $ 1.02 thousand, which is over Rs 75 thousand, in the last 90 days.

Source of income

The major source of income for Biswa Kalyan is through performing shows and through stand up. The comedian also earns money by endorsing brands and appearing at events and ceremonies. Moreover, Biswa has been a judge at the comedy show, Comicstaan that is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Career

Biswa Kalyan Rath has pursued Biotechnology from IIT Kharagpur in 2012. He took a job in graphic design, advertising and software in Oracle. However, he quit his job in 2014 to become a full-time comedian.

He started featuring in Youtube series, Pretentious Movie Reviews which quickly gained a lot of popularity among the fans. Biswa performed his first live show in Gurugram along with comedian Kanan Gill.

In 2015, Biswa went on his first solo national tour. The comedian is regarded as one of the most popular Indian comedians along with Kanan Gill, Zakir Khan, Abhishek Upmanyu and Kenny Sebastian. Biswa has created a web series Laakhon Mein Ek which released on Amazon Prime Video.

Biswa Kalyan Rath's age

Born on December 27, 1989, Biswa is 30 years old.

Biswa Kalyan Rath's wife

Biswa Kalyan Rath got married to Sulangna Panigrahi. She has been featured in shows like Amber Dhara and Do Saheliyaan. She has also been featured in Murder 2.

Biswa Kalyan Rath and Sulagna Panigrahi get married

Disclaimer: The above Biswa Kalyan Rath's net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

