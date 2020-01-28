Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! Written Update: Aman’s Past Comes Back To Haunt Him

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! is one of the shows with massive TRP ratings. It is a fantasy drama that airs on Star Plus and can be streamed on Hotstar. It is produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain. It features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles. The antagonist of the show is a Jinn. Read on to know more about what happened on the last episode of the show.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! January 27, 2020 Written Episode Update

In the last episode of Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, Aliya was seen looking for a storybook for the baby and Roshni tried to help her with it. Aliya took the album without anyone noticing it. Tabeezi called Roshni and told her about an antidote that will end the effects of the poison.

Aman and Aliya came home with the baby, who is unable to sleep, so they take the baby on a walk. Aliya dropped the snake from her hair locks and it pushed the album. Roshni saw the album and got shocked to see Aman and Aliya’s photos in it.

Roshni opened up about her feelings and is angered that Aman hid his past from her. Tabeezi gave her the antidote and Aman told her that once she consumes it, things will get normal between them. Roshni told Aman that she believes him if he says so, and still cried as she was hurt emotionally.

Aliya was also seen crying and showed him a threat letter. She is disappointed that they had to break up and he tells her that it is pointless thinking about it now. Then he told her that he needs to go to Roshni but falls off on the bed as he drinks the water given to him by her.

