BoJack Horseman: Best Quotes From The Adult Animated Netflix Series

The popular web series BoJack Horseman recently concluded it's last season. BoJack Horseman season 6 ended in an unexpected way. The show never failed to entertain the audience with its black comedy and surreal humour. Raphael Bon-Waksberg had plans to create a unique story with memorable characters and has been successful in doing so. There are a bunch of quotes from the show that are loved by fans. Let us take a look at some of the best quotes from the show.

BoJack Horseman quotes

Sometimes I feel like I was born with a leak, and any goodness I started with will just slowly spill out of me, and now it is all gone. And I will never get it back in me.

I am responsible for my own happiness? I cannot even be responsible for my own breakfast!

That voice, the one that tells you are worthless, stupid and ugly... It goes away, right?

ALSO READ | 'BoJack Horseman' And Other TV Shows That Will Make You Contemplate Life

I feel like my life is just a series of unrelated wacky adventures.

Because he is so nice, people do not want to think he is capable of awful things, so they let him off the hook.

I need you to tell me that I am a good person.

ALSO READ | Mr Peanut Dies In Super Bowl LIV Commercial, Bojack Horseman Joins #RIPeanut Twitter Trend

He is so stupid, he does not realise how miserable he should be.

When you look at someone through rose-coloured glasses, all the red flags just look like flags.

ALSO READ | Bojack Horseman: Lessons Bob-Waksberg & Co Want To Express Through Their Show

The same thing that always happens. You did not know me and then you fell in love with me and now you know me.

I need to go take a shower so I cannot tell if I am crying or not.

No one watches the show to feel things. Life is depressing enough already.

ALSO READ | 'Bojack Horseman Season 6' Release Time And More Information About The TV Show

Nothing on the outside, nothing on the inside.

Not understanding that you are a horrible person does not make you less of a horrible person.

Image Courtesy: Bojack Horseman's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.