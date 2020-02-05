Union Budget
BoJack Horseman: Best Quotes From The Adult Animated Netflix Series

Television News

BoJack Horseman is a unique animated character. Take a look at the best quotes from the web television series. Read more to know about Bojack Horseman

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bojack Horseman

The popular web series BoJack Horseman recently concluded it's last season. BoJack Horseman season 6 ended in an unexpected way. The show never failed to entertain the audience with its black comedy and surreal humour. Raphael Bon-Waksberg had plans to create a unique story with memorable characters and has been successful in doing so. There are a bunch of quotes from the show that are loved by fans. Let us take a look at some of the best quotes from the show.

BoJack Horseman quotes

Sometimes I feel like I was born with a leak, and any goodness I started with will just slowly spill out of me, and now it is all gone. And I will never get it back in me.

I am responsible for my own happiness? I cannot even be responsible for my own breakfast!

That voice, the one that tells you are worthless, stupid and ugly... It goes away, right?

I feel like my life is just a series of unrelated wacky adventures.

Because he is so nice, people do not want to think he is capable of awful things, so they let him off the hook.

I need you to tell me that I am a good person.

He is so stupid, he does not realise how miserable he should be.

When you look at someone through rose-coloured glasses, all the red flags just look like flags.

The same thing that always happens. You did not know me and then you fell in love with me and now you know me.

I need to go take a shower so I cannot tell if I am crying or not.

No one watches the show to feel things. Life is depressing enough already.

Nothing on the outside, nothing on the inside.

Not understanding that you are a horrible person does not make you less of a horrible person.

Image Courtesy: Bojack Horseman's Instagram

 

 

