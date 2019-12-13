BoJack Horseman Fans Will Definitely Fall In Love With These 3 Shows

When it was first released, BoJack Horseman received reviews with some hailing it as a masterpiece while others claiming it wasn’t as smart or introspective as it claimed to be. Four seasons in, and it appears that the critics were sure proven wrong. BoJack Horseman is currently one of the most acclaimed comedies of our time that has consistently gained near-universal praise for its last three seasons of gut-busting and heart-wrenching plot-lines and characters. BoJack Horseman has tackled topics and went places that few other animated shows can claim to and that’s made it a must-see culture topic. If you too are a fan of this genre, then make sure you check out some other similar shows in the list, that work on the line of BoJack -

More shows like BoJack Horseman

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty is very similar to BoJack Horseman. It fits the criteria of both, moments of mind-boggling absurdity and moments that humanize its characters in a brutally honest way. Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s dimension-hopping sci-fi animated comedy series is virtually unmatched in terms of storytelling and character development. Every character of the show is set up as a trope, then slowly deconstructed and put back together. The humour in Rick and Morty is a little more improvised and crude than that of BoJack Horseman, but the show as a whole has the same spirit of silliness meeting humanity.

Daria

Daria is an animated sitcom that works as both, a character study, and a portrait of the 90’s culture. It is about a generation of teens rolling their eyes all the way through high school. It is the cynical answer to shows like Dawson’s Creek and Beverly Hills 90210 for sentimentality and flipping them on their heads for satire. Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of BoJack Horseman, has mentioned Daria as a strong influence on the way the show portrays the characters in the show. In a media interview, he said, “Daria did a good job of showing that smart people aren’t always right and stupid people aren’t always bad”.

Archer

BoJack Horseman’s main character has the same wit and ice-cold attitude as Sterling Archer, the gentleman spy played by H. Jon Benjamin in this James Bond spoof. In fact, BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has acknowledged the influence of Archer on his own series. During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, he said, “The caustic style of Archer was really on my mind when I was first doing BoJack – perhaps too much”. Archer has been experimenting with an anthology series format in the past few seasons, portraying its characters in a parody of a different genre each year, but it is still just as sharp and funny as it ever was.

