Netflix's 'The Witcher' To Present New Perspective Of Geralt Of Rivia And Ciri's Saga

The Witcher, a polish short story series by Andrzej Sapkowski, is all set to be remade to a Netflix series of the same name. The trailers of the same were unveiled by the makers early this month. The series starring Henry Cavill and Freya Allan in the lead is all set to make its digital debut on December 20, 2019. In a recent media interaction, creator Lauren Hissrich revealed that they are going to reiterate the story of The Witcher, by making Princess Ciri (played by Freya Allan) and Yennefer (played by Anya Chalotra) the epicenter of the story. Here is all you need to know about The Witcher's story and new reiteration.

Ciri turns the narrator for Netflix's The Witcher?

In the interview published on an online portal, Lauren Hissrich revealed that the story of Netflix's The Witcher is reportedly based on the second book of The Witcher series titled, Lady of the Lake. Reportedly, the story of The Witcher will be in a non-linear format, inculcating Princess Ciri, Yennefer and Geralt of Rivia's perspective, which was missing in the original story that presented only the perspective of Geralt of Rivia. Hissrich, who had initially planned to narrate the story through Princess Ciri's perspective found out the series lacked a male perspective, and upon further contemplation, they finalised on including all central character's perspective to present a new story to the audience.

(Source: IMDb)

A little about 'The Witcher' book

The Witcher, a series of short stories published in the late 80s is one of the famous pieces of literature written by Andrzej Sapkowski. The Witcher revolves around monster hunters and their supernatural talents. The story is based on Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri. The popular novel has been tailored into graphic novels, TV exhibits, films, and video games, all of which have managed to garner humongous success.

