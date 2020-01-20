Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Share A Priceless Moment At The SAG Awards; See Pictures

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston is making headlines for not only winning an award at the recently conducted SAG Awards but also running into her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Pictures of the two greetings each other at the award function went viral and the netizens couldn’t help but wonder if the two are back to being on friendly terms.

Pictures of the two sharing pleasantries at the backstage of the award function have taken the internet by storm. Check out the pictures here.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the SAG Awards

In the pictures, Jennifer Aniston can be seen hugging her Brad Pitt as the two share a smile. Netizens have been going gaga over the pictures as many want to know what is happening between the two. A video of Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston on a screen as she accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance in The Morning Show has also gone viral.

Brad himself won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Many claim the Brad Pitt cannot take his eyes off Jennifer Aniston as she accepted the award. Check out the video here.

Jennifer-Brad at Screen Actor's Guild Awards

While there have been rumours that the former couple are on civil terms, neither Jennifer nor Brad have given any confirmation regarding the nature of their relationship. The former power couple were married for five years before the two called it quits. After more than 15 years, the two were seen at the Golden Globe awards.

However, this was the first time that the two were seen sharing pleasantries with each other. Brad Pitt divorced Angelina Jolie in 2016, while Jennifer Aniston ended her marriage with actor Justin Theroux in 2017.

