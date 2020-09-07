'Brahmarakshas 2' To Feature Pearl V Puri And Nikki Sharma In Lead Roles?

Brahmarakshas' first season had aired back in 2017 on Zee TV and show had been off the air since then. However, now it is being reported that a season 2 Brahmarakshas is under the works at Balaji Telefilms and will be going on air as early as October 2020. This will mark Ekta Kapoor's second venture in the supernatural thriller territory after the success of Naagin which is going in for the fifth season as of now.

The first season of Brahmarakshas was loosely inspired by the tale of Beauty and the Beast. However, the exact story arc of the second season has not revealed by the makers yet. Read to know more about Brahmarakshas 2 -

'Brahmarakshas' season 2 details

Brahmarakshas 2 has been set against the backdrop of Songadh and will showcase the story of a small-town girl getting stuck in the middle of evil spirits. Tellychakkar reached out to Pearl V Puri when he stated that this will mark his third appearance in a supernatural show and that he is looking forward to portraying the role of Angad. He also added that the character of Angad id quite different from his earlier roles. Puri has starred in two supernatural shows like Naagin and Naagarjuna: Ek Yoddha. While Naagin was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha was produced by Inspire Films.

Nikki Sharma, who will be seen portraying the role of Kalindi in Brahmarakshas 2 also spoke to Tellychakkar revealing that she is excited to be a part of a thriller fantasy in the lead role. The actor shared that fantasy shows are her favourite as it allows an actor to have a scope to experiment which is a treat for a performer's soul, according to Nikki.

While the actor somewhat related to her character of Kalindi in many ways, she believes the role comes with its own fresh set of challenges. Nikki stated that she will require to blend her emotions in order to bring out the best of her character on-screen. She concluded stating that she is looking forward to the show.

