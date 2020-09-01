When Ram Kapoor Starred Alongside Smriti Irani In Ekta Kapoor's Show 'Kavita'

TV actor Ram Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today, September 1. The actor is known for his roles in soap operas like Kasam Se and Bade Acche Lagte Hain. Apart from these shows, Ram Kapoor has also shared screen space with Smriti Irani in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kavita. The show aired in the year 2000.

Though the show had a good start, it failed to gain major attention of the audience and went off-air soon after its launch. Earlier, Ekta Kapoor had shared a video of the opening shot of Kavita featuring Smriti Irani and Ram Kapoor. The filmmaker shared the video with the caption, "Blast from the past! No one knew these two stalwarts had worked together. And they look so different @smritiirani @RamKapoor."

Both the actors, Smriti Irani and Ram Kapoor commented on the post. Smriti wrote, "Look so different is a polite way of saying we both got fat." Actor Ram Kapoor also responded to Ekta Kapoor’s post. He wrote, "Oh my god!!!! How awesome to see this after so many years. We are both looking BACCHAAS!!."

Blast from the past! No one knew these two stalwarts had worked together. And they look so different @smritiirani @RamKapoor pic.twitter.com/DedpQwdE0t — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) May 3, 2018

About Kavita serial

Kavita serial is created by Ekta Kapoor and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The show was produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. It premiered on Metro Gold. Later, it started airing on Star Plus. Smriti Irani played the role of Kavita, a jobless woman who struggled to fight the financial crisis of her family. Ram Kapoor played the role of Smirti Irani’s love interest Rishi. The story also highlights the events where the duo fights to be together in any possible circumstances.

Ram Kapoor cherishes memories of his show Bade Acche Lagte Hain

Earlier, Ram Kapoor shared a throwback picture with his co-star Sakshi Tanwar from the sets of his show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain. In the picture, both Ram and Sakshi Ranwar are seen sitting across a table full of food. Tanwar is seen holding a plate full of food and has her mouth open as she is about to take a bite while Kapoor is seen eating a spoonful of rice. He wrote in the caption, "Blast from the past ..... what super fun days !!". [sic]

On the work front

Ram Kapoor is set to star next in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. Created by BBC, the show is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name. Kapoor will star alongside Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, and Vijay Verma. He will also be seen playing the antagonist in Kunal Kemmu's Abhay 2.

