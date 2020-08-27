Ekta Kapoor Shares A 'groupfie' With BFFs Before Ganpati Visarjan

Just like every year, this year also Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations turned grand for Ekta Kapoor. Though people are having a low-key affair owing to the ongoing pandemic, it seems that Ekta Kapoor was delighted to host a bunch of friends to soak in the festive fervor. The producer was joined by a host of her television industry friends who gathered at her place to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha on the fifth day of the pious festival. Ekta Kapoor shared a selfie on Instagram while giving a glimpse of her guest list.

Ekta Kapoor shares selfie with BFFs

The TV Czarina shared a selfie with her BFFs including Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza, Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit Reddy, Riddhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia, Harleen Sethi, Anupria Goenka, and several others. While captioning the post, Ekta wrote that everybody in the picture was wearing masks before the click and had them on immediately once the picture was clicked.

Several actors from the industry were quick enough to comment under the beautiful post. Actor Suved Lohia wrote, “Ganpati Bappa moraya.” Followed by Lohia was actress Diljit Kaur who also echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Ganpati Bappa moray” along with several heart-shaped emoticons for the picture. Anupriya Goenka poured in her hearts for the post with several heart shaped emoticons.

The renowned TV producer recently conducted a Visarjan for her Ganpati idol. Below is a video of Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati Visarjan outside her house. Like many other people, TV producer Ekta Kapoor also celebrated Ganeshotsav 2020. Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati Visarjan that was shared online by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. In the caption for the video, the photographer mentioned that the video was taken outside Ekta Kapoor's house while she was conducting the Ganpati Visarjan for her household's Ganesh statue. In the video, a crowd of people is carrying out the Lord Ganesh statue while Ekta Kapoor walks behind them. The Lord Ganesh statue is then placed inside a truck that will transport it to the sea. Finally, Ekta Kapoor is seen worshipping the Lord's statue before it is taken away for Visarjan.

