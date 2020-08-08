Ekta Kapoor Releases 'Naagin 5' Promo Revealing The Theme Of The New Season; See Video

Producer Ekta Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a small theme video of her upcoming show, Naagin 5. In the video, a huge lord Shiva sculpture can be seen carved out of a mountain just above an isolated temple. The upcoming season of the fan-favourite fictional drama series is all set to star leading television actors like Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5 promo video

Producer Ekta Kapoor recently shared a fascinating video related to her much-anticipated show, Naagin 5. In the video posted, a magnificent Lord Shiva statue can be seen carved in the middle of a mountain. A full moon can be seen resting in the background in a well-lit night sky while the serpent Vasuki, around Lord Shiva’s neck, is clearly visible in the moonlight.

The scene also features a structure which looks like a temple, with fire lanterns that add to the spiritual energy. Lightning and floating ashes also add on to the eerie effect. The video announces the name of the show, Naagin 5, while zooming out of the serpent temple.

In the caption for the post, Ekta Kapoor has mentioned the name Naagin 5 through a hashtag. The video has been receiving a lot of support as fans are loving the details about the upcoming season. Have a look at the Naagin 5 promo on Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram here.

In the previous promo released on the official handle of Colors TV, the basic plotline and the release date of the show were announced. In the video posted, Hina Khan could be seen playing the lead role of a stunning Naagin while Mohit Malhotra portrayed the role of Naag. Dheeraj Dhoopar, on the other hand, could be seen in a unique avatar as he would be seen playing the role of a ‘Cheel’ or eagle. He could be seen decked up in black with a lot of heavy jewellery.

The video also revealed that Naagin 5 would feature a love triangle between the three characters. It also stated that the show starts on August 9, 2020. Have a look at the promo of the show here.

