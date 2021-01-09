'Calm Before Storm': Neha Dhupia Shares BTS Pics Ahead Of 'Roadies Revolution' Semi-finale

On Saturday afternoon, just a few hours before the semi finale of Roadies Revolution, Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and shared a series of BTS photos. Neha opted for a white tee beneath a denim jacket and teamed her attire with the same patterned jeans. She wore a bandana and complimented her look with a pair of white sneakers. "The calm before the storm.... see you tonight for the semi- finale at 7 pm," she wrote in the caption. The semi-finale task in MTV's Roadies Revolution is all set to take place at 7 pm.

Neha gears up for Roadies Revolution semi-finals

As soon as Neha's post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "I'm so excited to watch the show. Who will win? Abhimanyu." Whereas, another fan penned, "You are looking so pretty dear." Recently, Neha shared her "many moods" from the last vote out of the season. She then went on to thank some of her favourite Roadies contestants for teaching the team the best kind of lesson: A lesson in friendship. "As for the rest of it ... shine on with your revolution our dearest @md_zabi_khan ... @abhimanyuraghav2 @poonamshah5 glad to have you in my corner and @shreyakalraa you, my dearest is a firebrand," she added.

In the semi-finale, except for Prince's team, each gang leader has two participants who will be performing the task. While Neha's team has Abhimanyu Singh and Poonam Shah, Varun's team has Vipin Kumar and Jayant Yadav. Prince's team has Akash Verma and Nikhil's team has Micheal Ajay and Hamid Barkzi. Sharing a promo of the show, the team wrote, "This semi finale is going to be loaded with surprises! Excited enough?".

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia celebrated the New Year with her husband, Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr. She shared many photos in which the family of three was posing at the beach during the sunset. Apart from this, she posted a collage with Angad in which the duo made quirky expressions. Katrina Kaif was one of the firsts to drop a comment on their photos. "Goodbye 2020, you got us so close to fear that you taught us how to love without fear," wrote Neha.

