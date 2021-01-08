Kareena Kapoor Khan Wonders When She Will Be Able To Wear Her Jeans Again

Kareena Kapoor Khan is soon expecting her second baby with her husband Saif Ali Khan. She is quite active on social media and has often given major fashion goals. Recently, the mommy-to-be shared a throwback picture on Instagram along with an interesting caption.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos

In her story, she can be seen getting out of the car in a yellow t-shirt and ripped jeans. She added a pair of sunglasses to her look. She has completed her look with her hair tied up and white sneakers. She captioned her post wondering when she would be able to wear her jeans again.

Earlier, Kareena had posted a stylish picture on Instagram. She was seen posing on the sofa in a monochrome photo wearing a thigh-high slit dress with a pair of pencil heels. She captioned her post saying that she was waiting. The post went viral in no time and received numerous likes and comments from fans and other Bollywood celebrities.

Earlier to this, Kareena left her fans in awe by sharing the last post of 2020. She shared multiple pictures with her family. She was seen spending quality time with her husband and her son, Taimur. All of them could be seen in simple homely attire. She captioned her post saying that she was ending the year snuggling and cuddling while trying to force the boys into a perfect picture. She continued that 2020 would not have been possible without the two of them and now she was marching ahead to new beginnings.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love on sets of the Bollywood film Tashan. They were together for four years before they got married. The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and welcomed their first child, Taimur in 2016.

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and others. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. She has recently wrapped up the shooting of the same. She will also be seen in Takht and Veere Di Wedding 2.

