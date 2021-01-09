Karanvir Bohra Remembers Brother Kushal Punjabi, Prays That He's In 'happy Place'

On Saturday morning, January 9, Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram and shared an old throwback photograph with his late friend and actor Kushal Punjabi from Goa. The picture also featured Brahmarakshas 2 actor Chetan Hansraj. Sharing the photo, Karanvir wrote that it's been over a year that Kushal breathed his last. More so, Bohra added that he can't forget the times they shared together. "This picture was taken in Goa exactly 10 years back," he wrote.

Furthermore, he asked Chetan Hansraj whether he remembers the day or not. The Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava actor added, "What times, would want to remember you on just good times, bro. I pray that you are in a happy place #kushlani." Karanvir also sent prayers to his family and continued that Kushal's near and dear ones must be missing him a lot. As soon as Karanvir Bohra's Instagram post was up, Kushal Punjabi's fans remembered the actor. "Very sad. May his soul rest in peace," wrote a user.

Karanvir remembers Kushal Punjabi

Karanvir and Kushal were good friends, and the former had penned an emotional note post his sudden demise on December 26, 2019. "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me. I'm still in denial. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable.

The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was so genuine. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be remembered as a guy who lived a full life," Karanvir had penned.

Kushal Punjabi's death

Kushal Punjabi, who appeared in films such as Kaal and Lakshya, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of the day, said the police. The 42-year-old's body was found by his parents around 2 am along with a suicide note in which he said that nobody should be held responsible for his death, added a police official. Kushal Punjabi's suicide news sent shockwaves in the industry.

(Inputs from PTI)

