Camila Mendes's Looks Which Prove That She Is Nothing Like Veronica Lodge

Camila Mendes is an American actor best known for her role as Veronica Lodge in the CW teen drama television series called Riverdale. Since the show became a superhit, Camila Mendes's dressing sense also started to get a lot of media attention. Her reel avatar Veronica Lodge is all about confidence, a boss lady, and a classy lady who is generally showcased in her classy purples, deep blues, blacks, and greys. Although Camila's dressing sense is much similar to her reel avatar, take a look at the outfits where Veronica and Camila fashion sense seems polar opposite.

When Camila Mendes failed to remind us of Veronica Lodge

Camila Mendes in a floral dress

Floral prints are the one thing that the 90s inspired wardrobe of Veronica Lodge would never have. The bishop sleeves look is too far-fetched from the classy Veronica Lodge's look.

Camila Mendes wearing a black suit with a yellow tie

This pop of colour in the tie is something Veronica would never even dream of wearing.

Camila Mendes in a floral dress

The dress boasts of floral print on top of an ill sized overcoat. Veronica Lodge's style is all about being 'put together' and the overcoat over a floral dress outfit is just too experimental for Lodge's taste.

This baby pink puffy dress looks great on Camila but is completely off with regards to Veronica's wardrobe. The pink colour along with the puffiness of the dress is just way too girlish for the boss lady that Lodge is.

