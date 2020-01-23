Fans Dejected To Find Out That James Corden Doesn't Drive During Carpool Karaoke

Fans of James Corden were disheartened to find out that during James Corden's carpool sessions with celebrities he is not the one driving but he is actually being pulled by a truck. Corden has done carpool sessions with major big wigs like Justin Beiber and Billie Eilish.

A fan by the Twitter user name Zoli Honig caught the host filming the segment, which sees James inviting famous musical guests to sing along to their hits with him, alongside Justin Bieber. While he was behind the wheel, the clip shared showed he was being pulled by a truck

Corden's carpool secret revealed

James Corden fans have shared their shock after discovering that he doesn't drive his own car on the The Late Late Show's Car Pool Karaoke segment.

Justin and James Corden filming in Beverly Hills, California today. pic.twitter.com/Ir6gjrLZbA — Justin Bieber Photos (@BiebernewsHQ) January 22, 2020

Omgggg just read the carpool karaoke that @JKCorden does with celebrities, James isn't actually driving, he is being towed by a truck and is only pretending to drive every time!!!!🤣🤣🤣 @latelateshow pic.twitter.com/anyKP3slYu — James 💛🎗 (@smeaton_james) January 23, 2020

so you’re telling me james corden isn’t even driving in his carpool karaoke pic.twitter.com/a2CjWhIGdd — takashi day !! ☆★ (@pinqusoo) January 23, 2020

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

the fact that james corden doesn’t actually drive during carpool karaoke must be the biggest lie since we found out that zac efron didn’t sing when he played troy bolton pic.twitter.com/NedLpSAu6I — floor ◟̽◞̽ (@Tomlinbucks) January 23, 2020

U WANNA TELL ME ALL THOSE TIMES I WATCHED THOSE CARPOOL KARAOKE VIDEOS JAMES CORDEN WAS JUST FAKING IT AND WASNT DRIVING AT ALL I- pic.twitter.com/shc7itYlic — morsal (@typicalbizzzle) January 23, 2020

i can’t believe james corden doesn’t actually drive during carpool karaoke ...

my whole life has been a lie — sera (@grandescry) January 23, 2020

I was today years old when I found out James Corden doesn’t actually drive during his Carpool Karaokes, he just gets pulled around on a TRAILER pic.twitter.com/cTgeswIi8Z — Leo 🌋 (@leo_kardashian) January 23, 2020

