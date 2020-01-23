The Debate
Fans Dejected To Find Out That James Corden Doesn't Drive During Carpool Karaoke

Rest of the World News

Fans of James Corden's carpool karaoke were left disheartened after discovering that the TV presenter does not actually drive and is instead pulled by a truck

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Fans

Fans of James Corden were disheartened to find out that during James Corden's carpool sessions with celebrities he is not the one driving but he is actually being pulled by a truck. Corden has done carpool sessions with major big wigs like Justin Beiber and Billie Eilish.

A fan by the Twitter user name Zoli Honig caught the host filming the segment, which sees James inviting famous musical guests to sing along to their hits with him, alongside Justin Bieber. While he was behind the wheel, the clip shared showed he was being pulled by a truck 

Corden's carpool secret revealed

James Corden fans have shared their shock after discovering that he doesn't drive his own car on the The Late Late Show's Car Pool Karaoke segment.

LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA