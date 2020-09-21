Emmy Awards 2020 Sees Catherine O'Hara Win First Emmy Award For Acting

Catherine O'Hara has won her first acting award for the show Schitt's Creek. The actor won the award for her role as Moira Rose on the show and was heavily praised for her performance. This was Catherine O'Hara's first Emmy award for acting and second Emmy award of her career.

Catherine O'Hara wins the Emmy for best lead actress in a comedy series

Also Read | Emmy Awards 2020 LIVE UPDATES: 'Schitt’s Creek', 'Watchmen', 'Succession' Dominate Honours

Catherine O'Hara won the title of Best Lead Actress in a comedy role for Schitt's Creek. Accepting her award, Catherine O'Hara was delighted as she said that it was so cool describing the moment. Further on, she mentioned that she was grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy, who are the creators of the show. She added that she was especially grateful to them due to the fact that they allowed her to play a woman of a certain age. Despite the age, the makers also gave her complete freedom to be fully herself and thus be artistic in her acting ways.

Also Read | 'Euphoria' Season 2 Cast To Include Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Among Others; See Full List

Catherine O'Hara, who is 66 years old, had previously been nominated for a couple of Emmys. Last year she was nominated for the same category; however, Fleabag actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the award that year. In 2010 as well, Catherine O'Hara came close to winning her first acting award through the HBO miniseries biopic Temple Grandin. Prior to that, Catherine O'Hara has already won the Emmy in 1982 for writing on SCTV.

Also Read | Emmy Awards 2020: Dystopian Series 'Watchmen' Leads All With 26 Nominations

The show was deemed to be one of the most amazing influential Canadian sketch comedy shows. On the show, she went on to impersonate a number of characters including Lucille Ball and Maggie Smith. Thus Catherine O'Hara has received over 6 nominations in her 45-year long career. She has won three awards in general for writing and now has won three awards for acting. Fans of the actor were delighted to see her emerge victorious and lift her first Emmy for acting. Fans poured in praises for the actor and congratulated her on her amazing victory. Schitt's Creek alone earned a staggering 15 nominations this year due to its growing popularity.

Also Read | Catherine O'Hara's Fun Lockdown Acceptance Speech Would Sure Make Moira Rose Proud; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.