'Euphoria' Season 2 Cast To Include Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Among Others; See Full List

Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria is an American teen drama, released in 2019 loosely based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name. The season 1 of the series garnered positive response from critics and fans alike for its story and cinematography. Now, the makers are coming up with the second season of the franchise. The theme of Euphoria follows the life of a group of high school students and their experience with love, trauma, drugs, intimacy and self-identity. Here’s taking a closer look at the cast of Euphoria season 2.

Euphoria season 2 cast

As reported by The Cypress Chronicle, Euphoria Season 2 cast will feature the same old members as season one. The story of the upcoming season will answer all the questions related to season 1’s ending and will also show a continuation of each character’s life. Check out the list of main characters here:

Zendaya

Zendaya will reprise her role as Rue Bennett, the main protagonist in Euphoria Season 2. Rue is a recovering dry addict who is trying to get rid of her addiction. At the same time, she is struggling to find an identity of herself in the gigantic world.

Hunter Schafer

Euphoria season 2 cast will see Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn. She is a transgender girl who quickly befriends Rue after moving in the town. After watching season 1, many wonder if Rue and Jules are really in love with each other.

ALSO READ| BTS' Jungkook's Net Worth, Age, Career And Relationship; All About The 'Euphoria' Singer

Jacob Elordi

Jack Elordi is essaying the role of Nate Jacobs in the teen drama. He is a high school athlete dealing with anger issues. Nate uses his anger to mask his sexual insecurities.

ALSO READ| Emmy Awards 2020 Nominations: 'Mandalorian', 'Watchmen' & 'Euphoria' Get Surprise Nods

Algee Smith

Euphoria Season 2 cast will see Algee Smith as Christopher McKay. He is a young football player who is in love with Cassie. While handling his relationship, Christopher faces difficulty while adjusting in college.

ALSO READ| Is 'Euphoria' On Hulu? Find Out Where To Watch The Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Starrer Series

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is playing the role of Cassie Howard who is the younger sister of Rue’s childhood friend. She is Christopher’s girlfriend with a dark sexual past which continues to haunt her. Dealing with insecurities, she is trying to make sense of her life.

ALSO READ| Jungkook's Birthday: Did You Know 'Euphoria' Singer Wants To Be Tattoo Artist?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.