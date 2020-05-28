Catherine O'Hara's Fun Lockdown Acceptance Speech Would Sure Make Moira Rose Proud; Watch

The Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara recently received an award during the Canadian Screen Awards for the category of Best Lead Actress in a Comedy. This was Catherine O'Hara's fifth win in a row at the Canadian Screen Awards. Receiving awards is not uncommon for Catherine as she has a number of them under her kitty. Her winning the award this year around was also predicted by many of her fans. But, what took the fans reportedly by surprise is Catherine O'hara's acceptance speech. Check it out below -

Catherine O'Hara's acceptance speech

no one does acceptance speeches like Catherine O'Hara pic.twitter.com/sMiryorYus — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) May 28, 2020

Catherine O'Hara visibly kept the tradition of music taking over the acceptance speeches during major award ceremonies alive as she made her acceptance speech. Catherine's speech was reportedly shot in her home itself where she decided to have a little fun with it. The acceptance speech started like any else by her thanking the Canadian Screen Academy.

She wished well to the people who were watching and stated that she hopes people and their families are enjoying the time they spend indoors. Catherine O'Hara could be seen saying that she is grateful to have an opportunity to work on Schitt's Creek before getting cut off by an invisible orchestra.

Catherine could be seen bewildered by the music of the orchestra as it gradually increased but she chose to go on ahead with her speech which quickly turned into a funny bit. She managed to thank Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and others before the music got much louder. She described her co-stars to be 'dreamy castmates' before giving up in the middle of the speech and humming along with the music playing in the background. This funny bit done by Catherine O'Hara was loved immensely by fans who were quick to share their thank yous to the actor on social media for making them laugh during the testing times of the pandemic.

Image courtesy - Schitt's Creek Instagram

Schitt's Creek came to an end recently on April 7, 2020. The show ran successfully for six seasons before ending it during the peak of its popularity. Though the show was loved immensely by fans who reportedly wished for the show to go on, the makers of the show wanted to end it on a deserving note. No spin-offs around the show have been announced as of yet.

