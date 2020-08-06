CBI To Take Up Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Ankita Lokhande, Arjun Bijlani & Hina Khan React

Several television celebs have taken to their social media handles to share their take on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case going to the CBI. Celebs such as Arjun Bijlani, Hina Khan, Shruti Kanwar, Ankita Lokhande and many more have been sharing pics, messages and more to gain justice for the late actor. Take a look below.

Arjun Bijlani

Television actor Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of a lighted candle that is burning in the dark. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “We want to know what happened to Sushant…” As soon as Arjun shared this post, several celebs also went on to support the actor with heartfelt messages, notes and much more. Take a look at the post below.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan shared a picture on her Instagram stories where one can read the news about Sushant. The post reads about the Supreme Court’s recent statement that said, “The truth behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death should come out.” and much more. Hina shared emojis of joining hands. Take a look at her post below.

Shruti Kanwar

Pavitra Rishta actor Shruti Kanwar also took to her social media handle to share a post that read, “Prayers are being answered.” Apart from this post, Shruti has been sharing several posts about Sushant on her social media handle. Take a look at her post below.

Ankit Narang

Ankit Narang, who was also part of the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, took to his Instagram stories to share a piece of news regarding the last actor. Ankit shared a post about the Bihar DGP’s statement and along with that he also wrote, #truth #justiceforsushantsinghrajput. Take a look at the post below.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande - Sushant's former long-time girlfriend and co-star - also reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput’s ongoing case. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a post that read, “The moment we’ve waited for has finally arrived. Ankita further added saying, “Gratitude.” As soon as the actor shared post, several celebs, friends and fans of the actor went on to comment and support the post. They wrote several messages, notes and much more. Take a look at her post below.

