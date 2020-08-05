Sushant Singh Rajput Probe: Reasons Why Mumbai Police's Probe Is Under SC's Scanner

As Centre and Bihar government agree to let the CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Maharashtra government has remained adamant that Mumbai police is competent to handle the case. The single-judge SC bench has ordered Maharasthra government and police to put on record all details pertaining to the probe on Rajput's death within 3 days, while hearing actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking the case to be transferred from Bihar to Mumbai. Now, the Mumbai police have asked people to approach the Malvani Police station in Malad, if they have any information regarding Disha Salian's accidental death.

Mumbai police blocks Bihar police access

Mumbai police has refused Bihar police access to Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy report - which states that Sushant passed away due to suffocation, asphyxia. Moreover, they have also ruled out any foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise after they received the viscera report - which too has not been handed over to Bihar police. Mumbai police have maintained that they are co-operating with Bihar police in their investigation. In today's hearing at SC, Sushant's family via lawyer Vikas Singh accused the Mumbai Police of destroying evidence in the matter, following which Justice Roy asked for the Mumbai Police's findings in the probe on record.

BMC quarantines Bihar Police officer

4 Bihar police officers first arrived to probe into the actor's demise after his family filed a complaint gainst actress Rhea Chakraborty - who was Rajput's girlfriend - and five others in Patna, accusing Chakroborty of money-laundering to the tune of Rs 15 crores. Soon after Bihar SP Vinay Tiwari arrived to supervise the probe, but has been quarantined by BMC as per the state government's guidelines for domestic arrivals. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey tried to contact Maharashtra police to exempt Tiwari from quarantining as he falls under 'essential services', but is yet to let out of 'quarantine'. Moreover, the four officers who arrived prior to this are reportedly hunting them to quarantine them.

This forceful quarantining was pointed out by Justice Roy today, saying, "The quarantining of the Bihar police does not send a good message. The confinement .. does it send a good message? Especially when the case has garnered so much media attention? The state of Maharashtra has to ensure that everything is done in a professional way".

Mumbai's police's questioning

As of date, Mumbai police has recorded statements of 56 people in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death which include Rajput's family, his domestic help and many celebrities. While initially, it recorded the statement of Rajput's close friend - Mahesh Shetty, it then recorded the statements of celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand, Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande and many more. In contrast, Rajput's father has reportedly denied that the actor was suffering from depression and has accused Chakroborty of money-laundering to the tune of Rs 15 crores. Bihar police filed an FIR based on his complaint booking actress Rhea Chakraborty and five others in Patna for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'.

Moreover, Fifty-two days after the actor's death, Mumbai Police finally has decided to appoint a forensic auditor to check Sushant Singh Rajput's bank transactions. Sources said that the auditor will examine the financial transactions done from the late actor's bank account along with his financial deals in various mutual funds and fixed deposits. The ED is currently probing into a PMLA angle into the case after Rajput's family's FIR filed in Bihar.

Disha Salian's files deleted

BJP MLA Ameet Satam raised questions on Salian's death writing to Mumbai police asking if she was ‘pushed’ or ’jumped’ to her death, apart from asking details of an alleged party involving big names - this has not been answered yet. Bihar police has reportedly been told by the Malwani Police in Malad, that the details of the Disha case file were deleted. Salian - Rajput's former manager died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai. Now the Mumbai police have issued a press release urging people to come forward with any information related to the developments circulating in social media, newspapers etc, and contact the mentioned police officers.

