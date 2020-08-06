CBI May Re-register Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case; Special Team to Head To Bihar First

After the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) got the nod from the Central Government to probe the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday, the central agency in all likelihood will re-register the case and start the investigation, sources said on Thursday. They said a special team will be formed to probe this high profile case.

CBI will file its own case

Soon after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a notification, Director CBI gave a go-ahead to the agency to take over the probe. The CBI will file its own case after taking cognisance of the Bihar Police FIR. After taking over the case, the CBI team will head to Bihar to formally take over case files/ documents from the state police, sources added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sent a recommendation to the Central Government to investigate the case filed based on Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna. He informed on Wednesday that the recommendation has been accepted by the Centre.

CM Nitish thanks Centre

"The Central Government has accepted the recommendation of the State Government to conduct a CBI inquiry into the case filed in Patna by the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput. Thanks to the Central Government for this. We hope that now a better investigation and justice will be found," Kumar tweeted.

In the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, submitted before a single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The Supreme court has given 3 days' time to the Maharashtra government and the police to place on record the details of their investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. The matter will be taken up next week. The SC also refused to grant protection to Rhea Chakraborty from coercive action.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She has been asked to appear before the agency at its Mumbai office on August 7. Once she appears, the actor is expected to be questioned about her friendship with Rajput, possible business dealings and the developments that took place over the last few years between them.

Her statement will be recorded by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The summons are linked to a money laundering case that was registered by the ED on July 31 on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR. Rhea Chakraborty's CA had been summoned on Wednesday but skipped the appearance citing the heavy rains in Mumbai.

