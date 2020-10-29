CBS Announces Big Brother Season 23 Will Return Before Starting Season 22's Finale Episode

The popular CBS reality show Big Brother had the finale of its season 22 on October 28. The show that took place during the coronavirus pandemic gained huge success even after all the difficulties the production faced. Before announcing the winner of the show in Big Brother season 22 finale, the host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that they're coming up with Big Brother season 23 soon.

Big Brother season 23 to premiere in 2021

Big Brother season 22 was the second All-stars season which came to an end on October 28. However, before the finale episode even began, CBS announced a piece of great news for the Big Brother fans. Julie Chen Moonves who was a long-time host, announced while getting ready for the episode that they're officially back with Big Brother season 23. She will be seen as the host yet again in the 23rd season that will air in 2021.

Your favorite summer reality hit show is coming back! #BigBrother has been renewed for another season: https://t.co/ldLqwhFuS7. pic.twitter.com/sYDf0ZoTIv — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) October 28, 2020

Mitch Graham, the Senior Vice President at CBS told Hollywood Reporter that he was proud of his team who delivered a good season even in extreme circumstances. He added that in the show they always say 'expect the unexpected' but were shook as 2020 gave them a huge challenge. He announced that the next season will air in summer 2021. The Big Brother show usually premieres in June end or early July. However, due to the pandemic, they had to postpone the dates and the 22 season premiered in August.

Big Brother season 22 finale results

The second all-star season of Big Brother also called Big Brother season 22 featured old players and winners of previous seasons. Players like Cody Calafiore, Tyler Crispen, Enzo Palumbo, Da'Vonne Rogers, Nicole Franzel, and Janelle Pierzina starred in the season. In the end, there were three finalists namely Cody Calafiore who was the runner up of season 16, Nicole Franzel who was the winner of season 18, and Vincenzo Enzo Palumbo who was the second runner up of season 12.

Cody played a dominant game while Nicole got eliminated. Finally, Cody was announced as the winner of this season with a unanimous vote. He won a huge amount of $500,000 and Enzo took home $50,000 for being the runner up.

