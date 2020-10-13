'NCIS: New Orleans' Actors Sue CBS For Scene That Almost Got Them Killed; Details Here

The production house behind NCIS: New Orleans, aka The CBS Network that has produced NCIS, has been sued by two actors from the show. According to the actors who played robbers on the show, a jewellery heist scene for NCIS: New Orleans went horribly wrong when real cops showed up at the scene with real guns. The actors also claim that the scene almost got them killed by the local police, as CBS had failed to get the proper permits for such a shoot.

CBS sued by NCIS: New Orleans actors who claim the show almost got them killed

Details about the lawsuit were first shared in a report by TMZ. The lawsuit against CBS network was filed in Los Angeles. The two actors who played the robbers, as well as the jewellery store's real-life owner, have sued the network for failing to get the correct permits before filming. According to the actors, they were hired to play out a "guerrilla-style" scene in which they rob a store in broad daylight.

The plaintiffs allege that CBS did not inform the local police about the scene, which led to a very dangerous situation. The lawsuit mentioned that the plaintiffs agreed to the scene in October of 2017, as they all believed that it would be a normal TV shoot without any issues. The scene was set in the middle of a busy New Orleans shopping centre, but CBS allegedly failed to inform the local police and the other shop owners about the shoot.

Reportedly, the cops were called in by another shopkeeper right next to the jewellery store. The shopkeeper believed that the two actors were real robbers with real assault rifles. The whole shopping centre believed that the robbery was real and the cops quickly arrived at the scene to apprehend the actors. According to the plaintiffs, the police even pointed real guns at the actors.

TMZ reports that the three plaintiffs are still suffering from emotional damage from the scene. Which is why they are now seeking compensation for the trouble that was caused by CBS' alleged negligence. CBS has tried to get the case thrown out of court by claiming that the event took place in Louisiana, not California. However, the lawyer for the plaintiffs pointed out that CBS' production house is located in LA, making California an appropriate state for the lawsuit.

[Image source: NCIS: New Orleans Instagram]

