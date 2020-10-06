Big Brother 22 Spoilers: Find Out What Will Happen In The Newest Episode Of BB All Stars

Big Brother 22 is an American reality TV show which is based on the Dutch TV series of the same name. The American version of the show is currently in its 22nd season. The season is also termed as All-stars as many of the contestants are none other than the ex-contestants from the previous Big Brother seasons. In the U.S., the show is broadcasted on CBS from August 5th. The 22nd season is also being hosted by Julie Chen Moonves just like the previous season. Currently, the 22nd season of Big Brother is airing where the show is currently in Week 9. Read to know some spoilers about the latest episode of Big Brother show.

Big Brother 22 spoilers

According to Big Brother Network portal, the latest episode of the reality show will show Cody winning the House of Household task, thus winning the Veto power as well. However, Cody won't be using his veto power. Cody's decision would then instigate his target to go and visit the Jury. Christmas and Tyler would be seen as this week's final nominations. Big Brother airs an episode every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 9 pm PDT. The reality show had started very early in August, however, due to the COVID situations, the show's shooting was halted. Currently, the show has reached only till its Episode 26.

Big Brother 22

The Big Brother: All-Stars season of 2020 is popularly being referred to as Big Brother 22. This Season of the wildly popular reality television show revolves around a group of former contestants, known as HouseGuests. The HouseGuests are competing to win a grand prize of $500,000. Some of the Big Brother 22 cast includes the 40-year-old Real Estate Agent from Minneapolis Janelle Pierzina, who appeared in Season 6, 7 and 14 of Big Brother. While the other BB 22 cast members for this year include Christmas Abbott (who was last featured in Big Brother Season 19), Bayleigh Dayton (Big Brother Season 20) and many other former Big Brother contestants like David Alexander, Dani Briones, Da'Vonne Rogers and others.

Promo Image courtesy: Big Brother CBS Instagram

