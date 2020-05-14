'Prassthaman' Actor Chahatt Khanna Finds A New Hobby Amid The Coronavirus Lockdown

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has led many people to practice new hobbies or skills to keep themselves productive at home. This also holds true for television actor, Chahatt Khanna too. Chahatt Khanna's newfound love amid the lockdown is painting and it seems like she is quite enjoying this hobby.

Chahatt also revealed this in an interview with a publication where she said that she always wanted to paint and did not know why she did not have time earlier to pursue this.

Chahatt Khanna revealed that painting helps her to awaken the child inside her

The Prassthaman actor spoke about how she wished she had pursued painting much earlier and that she is glad that she is finally doing it. She added how she is constantly on the lookout for newer things to keep herself busy and excited. The actor further said that painting helps to awaken the child in her all over again.

Chahatt Khanna: People should strive to follow some constructive activity

Chahatt said that she is finally getting time for many creative things for which she did not have time earlier. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor suggested that everyone should utilize the lockdown to pursue some constructive activity like painting, reading a book, or doing yoga. Chahatt said that until the coronavirus pandemic is eradicated completely, people should strive to look at the brighter side of their life.

On the work front, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor collaborated with Bollywood singer Mika Singh for a single titled, Quarantine Love. She was also seen in the Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala starrer Prassthanam. Check out some of the actor's posts wherein she can be seen showcasing her love for painting.

Chahatt recently also revealed in an interview with an online portal about her battle with depression. The actor revealed that she has been dealing with depression for quite some time now, but is managing to come out of it in the most healthy and challenging way. The Prassthaman actor added how she wanted to stay away from the whole 'fake world' for some time and wanted to do something real in her life.

