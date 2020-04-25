Anusha Dandekar To Hina Khan, Here's What Your Favourite TV Stars Were Up To This Week

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, several actors have turned to social media. There are a lot of noticeable things that happened this week, right from Anusha Dandekar's cryptic Instagram story to Hina Khan's post wishing her fans on the occasion of Ramzan. Here is all that happened this week.

Here is a look at the celebrity roundup for this week

Anusha Dandekar

In the past few days, there have been rumours claiming that Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra have broken up. Reportedly, Karan Kundra discarded the rumours as baseless, but Anusha Dandekar, on the other hand, posted a video of a cheating scene from Four More Shots Please which made her fans think if the scene is in any way connected to her rumoured split with Karan Kundrra. Anusha Dandekar captioned the story as '#Sisterrrr Busted, #Ifeelyou'. Check her story below.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram account to share a hilarious throwback video from the sets of It Happened in Calcutta. In the BTS video, Karan Kundrra is trying to push the door open to get out but since the door was locked, he ends up getting hurt instead. Karan Kundrra captioned the video as " Every time I want to step out!! #stayhome 😂🤣 #behindthescenes #ithappenedincalcutta the door wasn’t supposed to be locked 🙈😂 @altbalaji". Watch Karan Kundrra's video below.

Rithvik Dhanjani

Amid the breakup rumours with Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani shared the teaser of her upcoming web series Baarish. Because of this, the fans were confused about whether or not the two are still together. Rithvik Dhanjani captioned the post saying "Baarish season 2. Not just another show. Not just another story.. It’s love in its absolute glitz and glory..". Here is a look at the post.

Asha Negi

Asha Negi shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story. The fans are wondering whether the post is targeting Rithvik Dhanjani in any way. The post on Asha Negi's Instagram story reads “Every plant has their own requirements in order to grow... And so do people". Check out her Instagram story below.

Hina Khan

Actor Hina Khan wished her fans on the occasion of Ramzan. Hina Khan captioned the post saying "Ramadan Kareem Let’s make Dua 🤲 Let’s pray for Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing 🙏 #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis". Check out the pictures below.

