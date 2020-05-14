Hina Khan Stuns In Red Bodycon Dress, Says 'Finally Figured Out My Body Type'

Hina Khan is a social butterfly and her Instagram updates prove it right. The actor is an all-time active member of social media as she never fails to keep fans enthralled with her whereabouts. On Thursday morning, Hina Khan treated her followers with a slew of her ravishing pictures in a bright red body fit gown, and the caption is something you cannot miss.

Hina Khan stuns in a floral red bodycon dress

On May 14, Hina Khan took to her Instagram and shared pictures that see her donning a glamorous floral bodycon dress. The Lines actor's mesmerising figure is truly a result of her vigorous exercising. Khan looks as gorgeous as ever in her red floral dress. Not to miss her wavy hairstyle that looks classy. Hina Khan ditched accessories and applied minimal makeup.

It is her caption that caught all the eyeballs. It read, "I finally figured out my Body type, it’s an Hourglass with a few extra minutes." Fans seem to be swooning over Hina Khan's photos, as they gushed to drop hearts and fire emoticons in the comment section. For the unversed, Hina Khan has time and again opened up about being fit and maintaining her physique. Moreover, her workout routine amid the holy month of Ramadan has been winning the internet for quite some time now. Take a look at Hina Khan's photos here.

Earlier, Hina Khan shared that a lot of fans were asking about her Ramadan routine at home. And that's why she decided to share it with them. Taking to her IG story, Hina Khan penned down that she fasts every day, prays, works out, cooks sometimes and also plays games. Furthermore, she also mentioned sketching as a part of her routine. With an impish smile emoticon, she wrote about making different videos, and a lot more too. Lastly, Hina mentioned the most important thing as a part of her schedule, which is 'smiling and staying happy'.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan took the internet by storm when she shared a picture of her Iftaar platter with fans. The photo shows a table with some dates in one bowl, a glass of milkshake, a plate full of neatly sliced apples, and a pretty candle in the middle. Not to miss some fried cutlets in another small bowl. Many popular faces from the industry like Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy and Ariah Agarwal dropped their comments on the pic, who expressed excitement to gobble up her delicacies.

