After 'Ramayan', Doordarshan To Re-telecast 'Chanakya', 'Shriman Shrimati' Among Others

Now that the citizens of the country are spending their time at homes amid the Coronavirus lockdown, it seems like fans of the Doordarshan television shows wish to go down the memory lane and enjoy the 90s television shows again. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Friday morning, announced that the much-loved Indian mythological series, Ramayan is making a comeback on Doordarshan. Later in the day, it was also announced that DD Bharati is bringing back BR Chopra's much-acclaimed television show, Mahabharat to entertain people once again. Now, Doordarshan is all set to bring back much-loved shows, Shrimaan Shrimati and Chanakya. Here are the details.

Chanakya and Shriman Shrimati to make a comeback?

Doordarshan is all set to bring back more of its iconic shows such as Chanakya, Shrimaan Shrimati and Shaktimaan, to entertain the audience during the ongoing 21-day lockdown to combat coronavirus. In a statement, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said Doordarshan will be retelecasting five shows, namely Chanakya, Upanishad Ganga, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati and Krishna Kali.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Chanakya, which is a 47-episode show, will telecast daily in the afternoon time bands of DD Bharati from the first week of April. Shriman Shrimati, a rib-tickling comedy, which is series produced by Markand Adhikari, is scheduled for a comeback on DD National from April in the 2 PM slot.

On Monday, the ministry issued an advisory to all the DTH and Cable operators to show all the DD Channels as well as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Channels as per the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. Non-carriage of these channels is liable for action under various sections of the act, it said.

Advisory from @MIB_India regarding mandatory carriage of Doordarshan Channels by all Cable Operators and DTH Platforms. If your cable operator is not carrying DD channels you may report to the email-id ddpb.inform@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/LSUuZguVqH — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) March 30, 2020

