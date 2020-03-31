The Debate
After 'Ramayan', Doordarshan To Re-telecast 'Chanakya', 'Shriman Shrimati' Among Others

Television News

It was recently announced that the DD National channel will re-telecast the much-loved 90s shows, 'Shrimaan Shrimati' & 'Chanakya'. Read details

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chanakya

Now that the citizens of the country are spending their time at homes amid the Coronavirus lockdown, it seems like fans of the Doordarshan television shows wish to go down the memory lane and enjoy the 90s television shows again. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Friday morning, announced that the much-loved Indian mythological series, Ramayan is making a comeback on Doordarshan. Later in the day, it was also announced that DD Bharati is bringing back BR Chopra's much-acclaimed television show, Mahabharat to entertain people once again. Now, Doordarshan is all set to bring back much-loved shows, Shrimaan Shrimati and Chanakya. Here are the details.

Also Read | Ramayan Cast: Arun Govil As Ram, Dara Singh as Hanuman & Other Actors Of The 90s Show

Chanakya and Shriman Shrimati to make a comeback?

Doordarshan is all set to bring back more of its iconic shows such as Chanakya, Shrimaan Shrimati and Shaktimaan, to entertain the audience during the ongoing 21-day lockdown to combat coronavirus. In a statement, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said Doordarshan will be retelecasting five shows, namely Chanakya, Upanishad Ganga, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati and Krishna Kali.

Also Read | Netizens Celebrate Return Of 'Mahabharat' And 'Ramayana' To DD With Witty Memes

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Chanakya, which is a 47-episode show, will telecast daily in the afternoon time bands of DD Bharati from the first week of April. Shriman Shrimati, a rib-tickling comedy, which is series produced by Markand Adhikari, is scheduled for a comeback on DD National from April in the 2 PM slot.

Also Read | 'Wow They Took My Tee Seriously,' Says Sunny Leone On Return Of 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat'

On Monday, the ministry issued an advisory to all the DTH and Cable operators to show all the DD Channels as well as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Channels as per the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. Non-carriage of these channels is liable for action under various sections of the act, it said.

Also Read | Ramayan Cast: Arun Govil As Ram, Dara Singh as Hanuman & Other Actors Of The 90s Show

 

 

