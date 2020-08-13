Charu Asopa Addresses Troubled Marriage, Says 'Waiting For God To Show Me Direction'

Popular TV actor Charu Asopa's relationship with husband Rajeev Sen has become the talk of the town ever since the reports of their split started making rounds on the internet. In a recent chat with Spotboye, Charu Asopa was asked to share an update about the same. While not revealing much, Charu asserted that everybody knows that her husband Rajeev Sen is currently in Delhi and she is staying in Mumbai alone.

Charu Asopa added to the conversation that she is waiting for God's directions to know what to do further. She also stated that they have not decided anything as yet. As her conversation moved ahead, she also talked about mental illness and depression. She shared that nobody called her to discuss the tough time or depression but there were many of her friends who reached out to her. She concluded her conversation while informing that by God's grace she is fine.

A peek into Charu Asopa's Instagram

The speculations of Charu and Rajeev's separation started coming in the light in June. However, their social media PDA often confused the netizens. Recently, Rajeev Sen's Instagram feed had a post, which had a few pictures of the couple's pre-wedding shoot. However, he deleted the post later. Meanwhile, Charu also celebrated Kajri Teej and kept fast for Rajeev.

She dressed up as a traditional Bengali bride in a red saree. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote a caption, which read "Sinjhara celebration for kajri teej. Ready for teej fast tomorrow. Happy sinjhara to all the beautiful ladies .... #bengalisareestyle #kajriteej".

On the other side, the 32-year-old actor also celebrated Hariyali Teej in July. The Mere Angne Mein actor was seen in an orange chiffon saree teamed up with golden embroidery design embedded on it. She styled her Hariyali Teej look with simple blush makeup and left her wavy hair open. Instagramming her post, she wrote, "Wishing all the beautiful women out there a lifetime of happiness, days full of new experiences and surroundings full of positivity. / May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you and your family with health & prosperity and protect you from evil".

