Chetan Hansraj Says He Used To Get 'gunny Bags Full Of Letters', Had A Unique Routine

Mahabharat is one of the several shows that has found its way back on television due to COVID-19 lockdown. BR Chopra's epic show has been making quite some noise among the audience. It was highly praised and popular in the mid-late 80s, and fans are still enjoying the show decades later as it has garnered a high TRP rating. Chetan Hansraj, who played the character of Balram, recently opened up about the time when the show was first aired on television. Read further ahead for more details:

Chetan Hansraj on playing Balram

Back in the 80s, B R Chopra's Mahabharat was one of the most viewed shows. Even actors who played small parts with less screen time enjoyed a strong fan base. Chetan Hansraj played the character of Balram, who did not enjoy a lot of screen time, given that the show was more focused on Pandavas and their journey. However, Hansraj did manage to accumulate a huge fan following. According to reports, Chetan Hansraj, who was a child actor back then, started getting several fan-mails.

Hansraj said that he was 14 years old when he played the role of Balram in Mahabharat and for him, it was a completely magical experience. All of them used to get lots of feedback and messages from fans who would constantly keep on mailing him. He also stated that he was in school and every day he used to receive gunny bags full of letters. He further stated that back then, there used to be a ''photograph-autograph system" with fans.

Hansraj said that fans would mail him an empty envelope with a return stamp attached to it. He then had to sign the picture and send it back with the letter. This used to be a daily routine which he did before going to school. He would sign his photos and put them in the envelopes every day, the actor said. Talking about that time, he also said that every morning his father would give me a stack of envelopes and lots of pictures to sign. It was a wonderful time for him and he said that he has a lot of memories attached to the show. The actor also said that he is glad that he got the opportunity to relive it now.

