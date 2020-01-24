Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Release Date And Show Timings On Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has gained a massive fan base after its first two parts. Fans have been thrilled about the third part of the show and have been eagerly waiting for it ever since Netflix dropped the trailer. The trailer shows Sabrina Spellman embarking on a mission to save Greendale, her family and her friends.

What time does Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 come on Netflix

The makers announced the part 3 of the show and fans anticipated its release. The show is also claimed to be one of the most-watched teenage drama according to an entertainment portal. The Season 3 of the show will air at 1:30 am in India according to Indian Standard Time.

Sabrina defeats Satan and is brought to a relative house in the town of Greendale. The teenager is determined to find her boyfriend Nick who is currently trapped in hell. The teenage witch plots a plan along with her friends to get him back to the living world from hell.

Fans were thrilled to hear that the show was also renewed for additional seasons, which included parts 3 and 4. According to an entertainment website, after part 3 is released, the makers will undertake the filming process for season 4 as well. The same website says that part 4 of the popular show will most likely arrive in Fall 2020 Fans have even speculated the season 4 to come around the time of Halloween 2020.

