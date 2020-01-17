Netflix Releases Trailer Of 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Part 3

Netflix released the official trailer of much-awaited Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3 with a release date of January 24. The 1 minute 45 seconds long trailer looks grim and dark and starts off with a shot of the Greendale town billboard. The trailer at the very start shows Sabrina looking at a painting and the next shot directly focuses on Queen of Hell Lillith.

knock knock knock on the gates of hell. see you Jan 24, witches. pic.twitter.com/YDStIZbP94 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) December 7, 2019

Knock, knock, knock on the gates of Hell

Story of part 3 of the supernatural-horror series will start off from where part 2 ended. Last season ended with Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) trapping her father Satan in her boyfriend Nicholas Scratch's (Gavin Leatherwood) body and successfully sending him back to hell. An official synopsis for Season 3 states that Sabrina is still dealing from the aftermath of the events of Season 2. Even though she defeated the Dark Lord and trapped him in a human prison, Sabrina struggles to come to terms with her decision, knowing that her boyfriend made the ultimate sacrifice.

This leads Sabrina to go on a quest of freeing Nick from hell and bring him back to the mortal realm with the help of her friends Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), Rosalind Walker (Jasmine Sinclair) and Susie Putnam (Lachlan Watson). However, Sabrina trapping Satan imbalances all the other realms and with no one to assume the throne, the young witch dons the title of Queen to defend the throne against Prince of Hell Caliban.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is an American web television series developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The show is based on a comic book series of the same name. The show has been produced by Warner Bros. Television in collaboration with Berlanti Productions and Archie Comics.

It is distributed by Netflix Streaming Services and Warner Bros. Television Distribution. Roberto Aguirre-Sarcasa, Jon Goldwater, Sarah Schechter, Lee Toland Krieger and Greg Berlanti serve as executive producers. The series was initially intended to act as companion series to Riverdale but in December 2017 the show was shifted to Netflix.

